Kareem Hunt trade rumors and what each means for 2022 fantasy football

The 2022 Cleveland Browns have two wins to five losses and have played as well as that 2-5 record shows. They will get their starting quarterback back after his 11-game suspension, but at that point there is a good chance they’ll be out of the playoff race. The team needs help in other areas besides quarterback and with Nick Chubb being his usual dominant self and backup Kareem Hunt on the last year of his contract, a trade for draft capital seems likely.

Kareem Hunt trade rumors

Hunt is on the trade block, per Brad Stainbrook and ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler has talked to interested teams who believe the Browns would give up Hunt for a 4th round pick.

Possible trade destinations

There are multiple teams who could use Hunt’s services and with so much parity in the league, many teams remain in the hunt, so to speak. The Rams are in a post-Super Bowl funk, but at 3-3 are just a half game out of first in the division. They also won’t have Cam Akers moving forward. We know Les Snead will do all he can to keep the winning ways going, so a trade to the Rams is a possibility.

The Eagles are all-in to win this season and Hunt wold be a strong piece to add to their run-first offense. Miles Sanders has been playing very well, but this team doesn’t want a single back taking such a hug workload. They’d rather keep legs fresh and attack with Jalen Hurts, Sanders and possibly Hunt.

The Bills starting running back Devin Singletary has played well this season, but the team was in on Christian McCaffrey and are looking for any edge to get to the big game. Hunt, Singletary and rookie James Cook could form a stout committee with plenty of ability in the receiving game.

Fantasy football fallout

Whichever running back room Hunt ends up in will take a hit for fantasy. as his presence will thin out the touches overall. The Rams would likely be the best spot for him, as he could win the lead back role. The same could be true in Buffalo and Philadelphia, but there would be more competition for touches, especially around the red zone with both Josh Allen and Jalen Hurts consistently taking away goal line work.