NFL Picks: Three player props for Week 8

VSiN analyst Adam Burke shares three player props he has his eye on for Week 8.

We’re nearing the midpoint of the NFL season, and some emerging trends with player personnel are creating opportunities in the player props market.

The NFL is a league of adjustments. Coaches are always tinkering. And bye weeks create additional time to look at film, grade player performances and see what is working and what isn’t.

Sometimes usage changes involve well-known players. Other times, young guys and recent draftees get an extended look. It’s all about keeping up with what’s happening to find some betting equity.

Lines are from DraftKings as of Thursday night, but always shop around for the best numbers.

Derrick Henry (TEN) Over 11.5 Receiving Yards (-115)

The Titans have never really used Henry as a pass-catcher, but times are changing as they are looking for additional touches for their best player. Henry is averaging 22.3 rushing attempts per game, his lowest average since 2019. However, he has 17 targets in just six games after getting 20 in 18 games last season. His highest number of targets was 31 in 2020 and he’s on pace for 48 this season.

Henry cleared this prop total in Weeks 3, 4 and 5, but he only wound up with 10 yards on three catches last week. Ryan Tannehill’s mobility is in question due to a sprained ankle and that should give Henry more chances at catching balls out of the backfield. Last week, Henry carried the ball 30 times in 44 snaps. Maybe the Titans run it down the Texans’ throats, but this seems like a good roll of the dice given the trend line for Henry. He had a combined one target and zero receptions the first two weeks, so the Titans have recently isolated his value as a receiving option.

Read more like this article for free and get other great sports betting content at VSiN.com.