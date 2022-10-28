 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Teams that can become bowl eligible in Week 9

There are 82 FBS bowl slots to fill, and many teams can be added to that list this weekend.

By DKNation Staff
South Carolina Gamecocks celebrate following their win over Texas A&amp;amp;M Aggies at Williams-Brice Stadium. Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

Six wins.

That’s the magic mark that so many college football teams are trying to hit. Once you get to that number, the program becomes bowl eligible, meaning they qualify for one of the 82 spots available in Bowl Season this year. Now, it doesn’t fully guarantee them a bowl game, but it makes it highly likely they’ll get an extra game at the end of the season.

Bowl games are fun for everybody. For the fans, it gives them one extra game of football to watch and a potential vacation to a warm destination during the holidays. For the players and staff, it’s a nice treat for having a good season, getting to spend a week exploring a new city with the team is a great way to cap the year.

There’s obviously financial compensation for going to the bowl games and perhaps most importantly, if it’s not a New Year’s 6 Bowl, it gives the younger players on the team 15 more practices to get comfortable playing college football and even a chance to get significant playing time in the game depending on opt-outs.

Several big-name teams have a chance to get that sixth tally mark in the win column this weekend to become bowl eligible. Here’s the complete list of teams that can reach six wins and bowl eligibility in Week 9.

Week 9 Bowl Bubble Teams

Team Record Conference Opponent
Team Record Conference Opponent
Boise State 5-2 MWC vs. Colorado St.
Central Fl 5-2 AAC vs. Cincinnati
E Carolina 5-3 AAC at BYU
E Michigan 5-3 MAC vs. Toledo
Kansas St 5-2 Big 12 vs. Oklahoma St
Kentucky 5-2 SEC at Tennessee
S Alabama 5-2 Sun Belt at Arkansas St
S Carolina 5-2 SEC vs. Mizzou
Toledo 5-3 MAC at E Michigan
W Kentucky 5-3 C-USA vs. N Texas
Wyoming 5-3 MWC at Hawaii

More From DraftKings Nation