Best DFS Showdown strategy for Phillies vs. Astros in World Series Game 1

The World Series begins tonight with the Philadelphia Phillies and the Houston Astros doing battle from Houston’s Minute Maid Park. First pitch is scheduled for 8:03 p.m. ET, and the Astros are favored (-165), according to DraftKings Sportsbook. Prior to the start of Game 1, here are some DK Showdown lineup picks that could pay off tonight.

Phillies vs. Astros Showdown picks

Captain

Justin Verlander, Astros, $16,200

There are pros and cons to using either starting pitcher as your captain tonight. Verlander is more likely to get a win on the favored Astros and was dominant in his most recent start, striking out 11 Yankees in ALCS Game 1. Conversely, he has not been outstanding in seven previous World Series starts, and the Phillies are not a en easy matchup for a pitcher that leans on the high fastball; Philadelphia hits that pitch just about as well as any team in the league. But I would rather pick Verlander instead of Nola, who is $1,200 cheaper as a captain, because the future Hall of Famer is more likely to pile up the strikeouts and be credited with that valuable W. Also, the Astros got a good look at Nola just a few weeks ago. Although he was fantastic against them on Oct. 3, that recent start gave Houston’s hitters an extended preview of what they will see in Game 1.

Kyle Schwarber, Phillies, 11,400

Speaking of Phillies who can mash high fastballs, Schwarber is at the very top of that list. He has +280 odds to homer tonight, according to DK Sportsbook, the second-shortest odds of any player in this game (Yordan Alvarez is at +270). That sounds about right. Verlander has served up a longball in each of his two postseason starts this year, and Schwarber has a decent chance of taking him deep tonight.

Values

Jeremy Pena, Astros, $7,400

Pena may be a rookie, but he has been totally unfazed by the weight of the MLB playoffs. He crushed a series-winning homer in the ALDS and then took home ALCS MVP honors last week. What’s to say that stops now? Likely hitting between Jose Altuve and Yordan Alvarez, Pena has a great setup to produce in this game and is definitely underpriced here. He was at $7,600 or higher in all but one previous postseason game on DraftKings.

Jean Segura, Phillies, $6,800

Among all hitters in this game, Segura has seen the opposing pitcher the most during his career. He’s done pretty good work against Verlander, going 4-for-14 with a double and a homer. Yes, their most recent encounter came in 2018, but this is a good price for a player who has had some big hits this month and is likely to make a lot of contact against a strikeout pitcher.