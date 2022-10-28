Jerry Jeudy trade rumors and what each means for 2022 fantasy football

The 2022 NFL trade deadline will be at 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday, November 1. We have already seen some big moves go down like Christian McCaffrey heading to the San Francisco 49ers and wide receiver Kadarius Toney being traded to the Kansas City Chiefs. The Denver Broncos are off to a bad start in the first year of the Russell Wilson experiment and could be looking into shaking things up if they take the loss this week against the Jacksonville Jaguars. One trade candidate would be wide receiver Jerry Jeudy.

Jerry Jeudy trade rumors

"Jerry Jeudy is going to cost more than the Giants want to give up. I would think it's a second-round pick or maybe multiple draft picks." - NFL Exec on Jeudy-to-Giants rumors #TogetherBluehttps://t.co/PNQnDMXIB0 — WBG84 (@WBG84) October 27, 2022

The Giants just dealt a wide receiver from a corps that is lacking a dominant pass-catcher. Jeudy would instantly be the WR1 on this team, but it remains to be seen what Denver is okay moving him for. New York did just pick up a 2023 third-rounder for Toney so they could use that draft pick to acquire a different young wide receiver. Jeudy would still be under his rookie contract through 2023 with a fifth-year option for 2024.

Fantasy football fallout

If that happens Jeudy could actually find himself in a more fantasy-relevant position than he currently is in. It contradicts the reasoning that Daniel Jones as his quarterback could be better than Russell Wilson, but here we are. Jeudy would see an overwhelming target share in the offense, really competing with only running back Saquon Barkley.

Possible trade destinations

Other teams that could be interested in acquiring Jeudy could be the Green Bay Packers and the Indianapolis Colts. If we want to see rich teams get richer, the Cincinnati Bengals could give the team a ring if the injury to Ja’Marr Chase ends up being worse than initially thought. We’ll put it this way, there are few teams in the entire league that wouldn’t immediately benefit from the presence of Jeudy in their offense.