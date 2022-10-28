DraftKings Reignmakers Launches Deadfellaz Franchise Score Collector’s Challenge

The first Franchise Score Collector’s Challenge for Reignmakers Football is set to begin!

Objective

Collect all 13 CORE and RARE cards from the Reignmakers Football Deadfellaz set by 11:59 p.m. ET on November 10.

Here’s the checklist for the Deadfellas set:

Matthew Stafford

Nick Chubb

Jalen Hurts

Kyler Murray

Alvin Kamara

Deebo Samuel

Joe Mixon

Diontae Johnson

Tyreek Hill

Chase Claypool

Tee Higgins

Josh Jacobs

Amari Cooper

Prize

Reignmakers Football players who collect all 13 CORE or RARE cards from the Reignmakers Football Deadfellaz set by 11:59 p.m. ET on November 10 will receive a 1,000 Franchise Score bonus. Players who collect both the CORE and RARE set will receive the maximum 2,000 Franchise Score bonus.

The Franchise Score bonus points are permanently added once they are awarded, regardless of whether a user retains or sells any of the collected cards after the points have been awarded.

Also, the bonus comes in addition to the fact that side sets earn a 3X multiplier on Franchise Score leaderboards.

Check out the Deadfellaz special edition Reignmakers Football packs in the DraftKings Marketplace now!

The DraftKings Marketplace is currently only available in the United States and Canada.

You must be 18+* located in any of the 50 US states or Canada to buy and sell NFTs on DraftKings Marketplace.

*Must be 19+ in Alabama and Nebraska.

*Must be 21+ in Iowa, Louisiana and Massachusetts.

Additional requirements for accessing:

You must have a verified DraftKings account.

You must agree to our DraftKings Marketplace Terms of Use and DraftKings Marketplace Privacy Policy before transacting on DraftKings Marketplace.

Searching for more information on the DraftKings Marketplace? Visit the DKNation info page.

Marketplace & Daily Fantasy Sports age and eligibility restrictions apply. Reignmakers contests not available in CT, HI, ID, LA (select parishes), MT, NV, PA, WA, and CA-ONT. See marketplace.draftkings.com or draftkings.com for details.

For more details and FAQs, please reference our About page or help center with FAQs!