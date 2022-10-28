Anthony Davis OUT Friday vs. Timberwolves with back injury

The Los Angeles Lakers have ruled Anthony Davis out of Friday’s contest against the Minnesota Timberwolves with a back injury. Davis had issues with mobility in Wednesday’s loss to the Nuggets and clearly was attempting to play through this injury. He’ll take a break Friday.

Anthony Davis is out tonight in Minnesota with low back soreness. — Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) October 28, 2022

Davis initially appeared to suffer this injury in the opening week of the season against the Clippers but managed to stay in the game. While the power forward has mostly been playing at center, the Lakers haven’t been able to complement him with another big man. This is a tough task for Damian Jones, who is likely to get the start now.

Russell Westbrook is also going to start now with Davis out. The embattled point guard has been through the ringer so far during the offseason and preseason, but he has a great chance to prove his worth Friday night against Minnesota.