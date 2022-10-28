Joel Embiid OUT Friday vs. Raptors with undisclosed injury

The Philadelphia 76ers have ruled star center Joel Embiid out of Friday’s game against the Toronto Raptors with an undisclosed injury. Embiid has had several ailments in his NBA career, so it’s not exactly a surprise that he’s sitting out.

Joel Embiid is OUT tonight — Kyle Neubeck (@KyleNeubeck) October 28, 2022

The term the Sixers are using is “injury recovery”, so we know Embiid has to have some kind of actual ailment. This isn’t a rest day for the big man, who had his best season last year and comes into this campaign as one of the MVP contenders. This is a tough break for the 76ers early in the season, as they’ve started 1-4 out of the gate and now have to play a team that just beat them without their star.

Look for Paul Reed and Montrezl Harrell to be the primary centers for Philadelphia in Friday’s contest. It’s hard to see either having much fantasy/DFS value given they’re likely to split time and not command the ball as much as Embiid would have.