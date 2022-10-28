 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Joel Embiid OUT Friday vs. Raptors with undisclosed injury

Embiid’s actual injury has not been disclosed.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Philadelphia 76ers v Toronto Raptors
Joel Embiid of the Philadelphia 76ers drives against Christian Koloko of the Toronto Raptors during the first half of their basketball game at the Scotiabank Arena on October 26, 2022 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.
Photo by Mark Blinch/Getty Images

The Philadelphia 76ers have ruled star center Joel Embiid out of Friday’s game against the Toronto Raptors with an undisclosed injury. Embiid has had several ailments in his NBA career, so it’s not exactly a surprise that he’s sitting out.

The term the Sixers are using is “injury recovery”, so we know Embiid has to have some kind of actual ailment. This isn’t a rest day for the big man, who had his best season last year and comes into this campaign as one of the MVP contenders. This is a tough break for the 76ers early in the season, as they’ve started 1-4 out of the gate and now have to play a team that just beat them without their star.

Look for Paul Reed and Montrezl Harrell to be the primary centers for Philadelphia in Friday’s contest. It’s hard to see either having much fantasy/DFS value given they’re likely to split time and not command the ball as much as Embiid would have.

