Deandre Ayton out for rest of Friday’s game vs. Pelicans with ankle sprain

Update: Ayton has an ankle sprain and will not return, per the Suns. Bismack Biyombo has started at center in the second half.

Via Suns PR, Deandre Ayton (left ankle sprain) will not return to tonight's game vs. #Pelicans — Jim Eichenhofer (@Jim_Eichenhofer) October 29, 2022

Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton went to the locker room Friday against the New Orleans Pelicans after appearing to suffer an ankle injury. Ayton limped off the floor to get checked out and then went to the locker room.

Deandre Ayton grabbed his ankle after that last missed jumper and was slow to get back down the court. Jock Landale will check in for him while Ayton gets looked at on the bench during the timeout — Gerald Bourguet (@GeraldBourguet) October 29, 2022

Ayton had four points and three rebounds in the contest before suffering the injury. He was brought back in free agency after the Suns matched Indiana’s offer sheet, although Ayton did certainly seem like he didn’t want to be a part of the organization anymore. He had a dust up with head coach Monty Williams in Game 7 against the Mavericks last year and apparently hadn’t talked to the coach in preseason.

If Ayton misses time, Jock Landale will likely be getting most of the minutes at center. The Suns could also use Dario Saric and Cam Johnson in the middle in small-ball lineups. Torrey Craig is also an option for Phoenix.