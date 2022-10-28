 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Deandre Ayton out for rest of Friday’s game vs. Pelicans with ankle sprain

The Suns big man limped off the court to get checked on.

By Chinmay Vaidya Updated
New Orleans Pelicans v Phoenix Suns
Deandre Ayton of the Phoenix Suns boxes out during the game against the New Orleans Pelicans on October 28, 2022 at Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona.
Photo by Barry Gossage/NBAE via Getty Images

Update: Ayton has an ankle sprain and will not return, per the Suns. Bismack Biyombo has started at center in the second half.

Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton went to the locker room Friday against the New Orleans Pelicans after appearing to suffer an ankle injury. Ayton limped off the floor to get checked out and then went to the locker room.

Ayton had four points and three rebounds in the contest before suffering the injury. He was brought back in free agency after the Suns matched Indiana’s offer sheet, although Ayton did certainly seem like he didn’t want to be a part of the organization anymore. He had a dust up with head coach Monty Williams in Game 7 against the Mavericks last year and apparently hadn’t talked to the coach in preseason.

If Ayton misses time, Jock Landale will likely be getting most of the minutes at center. The Suns could also use Dario Saric and Cam Johnson in the middle in small-ball lineups. Torrey Craig is also an option for Phoenix.

