J.T. Realmuto hits go-ahead home run in top of 10th inning in Game 1 vs. Astros

Philadelphia Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto hit the go-ahead home run in the top of the 10th inning of Game 1 of the 2022 World Series, giving his team their first lead of the contest against the Houston Astros. Realmuto also had the game-tying double to make this contest 5-5 before sending one out of the park to give Philadelphia the lead.

JT!!!



PHILLIES LEAD IT IN THE 10TH!! pic.twitter.com/6UVbl0nkJk — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) October 29, 2022

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Phillies entered this game as +140 underdogs on the moneyline. The Astros held a 5-0 lead early and looked set to run away with this game, especially given how Justin Verlander was pitching. The Phillies quickly got things going with their bats and eventually tied things up on Realmuto’s double.

It’s worth mentioning Nick Castellanos made a great diving catch in the bottom of the ninth inning to force extras. If he doesn’t make that play, Jose Altuve likely scores from second and ends the game with a win for the home fans. Instead, Realmuto has the Phillies in a position to steal one on the road.