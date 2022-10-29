Full list of matches for Round 2 of LIV Golf Match Play Championship from Miami

The LIV Golf Match Play Championship tees off at 12:15 p.m. ET from the Blue Monster course at Trump National Doral in Miami on Friday. While regular season LIV tournaments usually involve a 48-player shotgun start, this tournament will differ slightly.

The first two days of the three-day championship take place in a match-play format with a 12-team bracket. The tournament will still employ a shotgun start in which all the golfers tee off from different holes at the same time. But the four top-seeded teams of four received a bye from the first day of match play, and then were able to choose their opponent for today’s second round.

Below is a full list of starting holes for Round 2 of the 2022 LIV Golf Invitational from Doral in Miami on Saturday.

No. 1 Aces vs. No. 10 Cleeks

Dustin Johnson vs. Al Kurdi

Patrick Reed vs. Laurie Canter

Pat Perez/Talor Gooch vs. Graeme McDowell/Richard Bland

No. 2 Crushers vs. No. 4 Stinger

Bryson DeChambeau vs. Louis Oosthuizen

Paul Casey vs. Branden Grace

Charles Howell III/Anirban Lahiri vs. Charl Schwartzel/Hennie du Plessis

No. 3 Fireballs vs. No. 11 Punch

Sergio Garcia vs. Cameron Smith

Carlos Ortiz vs. Marc Leishman

Eugenio Chacarra/Abraham Ancer vs. Matt Jones/Wade Ormsby

No. 5 Smash vs. No. 6 Majesticks

Brooks Koepka vs. Ian Poulter

Peter Uihlein vs. Lee Westwood

Jason Kokrak/Chase Koepka vs. Sam Horsfield/Henrik Stenson