Paris Saint-Germain vs. Troyes: Picks, predictions, how to watch Ligue 1 match

Paris Saint-Germain play host to Troyes on Saturday as Ligue 1 heads into Matchday 13 this weekend. PSG remain on top of the table, five points clear of both Lens and Lorient, while Troyes sit in 11th place after going winless in their last four consecutive league matches.

Saturday’s contest is set to kick off at 11 a.m. ET from Parc des Princes in Paris. You can catch all the action on beIN SPORTS or via livestream on their streaming service beIN SPORTS CONNECT, with alternate livestream options on Fanatiz and fuboTV.

Paris Saint-Germain v. Troyes

Date: Saturday, October 29

Time: 11 a.m. ET

TV channel: beIN SPORTS

Live stream: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Fanatiz, fuboTV

Odds, picks & predictions

Paris Saint-Germain: -1000

Draw: +1000

Troyes: +2500

Moneyline pick: PSG -1000

It’s a no-brainer to back PSG in this matchup even though their moneyline price at -1000 isn’t all that appealing. The history speaks for itself as they’ve absolutely dominated Troyes over the years, logging seven wins and one draw in their last eight meetings. Of course, the draw came in their last meeting which was in May, thanks to a 49th-minute penalty kick conversion from Florian Tardieu to level the game 2-2.

Troyes might hope to capitalize on some tired legs after PSG’s midweek Champions League match against Maccabi Haifa but they’ll still have to figure out a way to contain their “Big 3” as Kylian Mbappe, Neymar, and Lionel Messi have been wreaking havoc on Ligue 1 teams all season. Mbappe leads the league with 10 goals, while Neymar has nine goals and seven assists on the season. Messi has only scored six goals, but leads the league in assists with nine so far.

Troyes is led by Mama Balde with five goals and two assists, while Rony Lopes leads the team in assists with three through his eight appearances so far this season. They’re winless in their last four consecutive matches with their last win coming in Matchday 8 with a 3-1 victory over Clermont Foot.

If you’re going in on this contest, back the league leaders to get a comfortable win on Saturday.

