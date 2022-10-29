How to watch Premier League soccer on TV and via live stream for Matchday 14

The Premier League heads into Matchday 14 this weekend with a full slate, which starts with Leicester vs. Manchester City Saturday morning and wraps with Manchester United vs. West Ham United Sunday. Arsenal still lead the league with 28 points despite logging their first draw of the season after a 1-1 result with Southampton last week. Man City follow closely behind with 26 points, while Nottingham Forest occupy the last place spot but are tied on points with Wolverhampton and Leeds.

EPL games are usually easy to find on TV, and this season is no exception. You can find most games live on TV on NBCSN and Universo or Telemundo, but you can also stream nearly every game on Peacock, NBC’s exclusive streaming service. Some matches will also be shown on the USA Network on TV, as well as streaming on fubo TV, Sling TV, and Hulu + Live TV as well.

Chelsea, who recently fell to fifth place after Newcastle jumped into fourth with a huge 2-1 win over Tottenham, will head on the road to face off against Brighton on Saturday morning. Graham Potter’s side will look to bounce back from two straight draws. Brighton hasn’t been able to record a victory since a 5-2 win over Leicester in early September, going 0-2-3 through their last five outings. They’ll play host to Chelsea on Saturday with kickoff set for 10 a.m. ET.

Liverpool will look to bounce back from a 1-0 loss to last place Nottingham Forest last week, as they will play host to Leeds United, another team currently sitting in the relegation zone. The Reds come into this match with a slew of injuries as they’ll be missing the likes of Luis Diaz, Joel Matip, Diogo Jota, and potentially Darwin Nunez, who is listed as doubtful. They’ve continued their rocky start to the season despite logging a 1-0 win over Manchester City in Matchday 11, becoming just the second team all season to keep Erling Haaland off the score sheet.

Jesse Marsch’s Leeds will look to capitalize on Liverpool’s misstep last week and become the second straight team at the bottom of the table to topple the Reds when they visit Anfield on Saturday at 2:45 p.m. ET.

Here’s a look at the full slate for Matchday 14 ahead of this weekend.

EPL Matchday 14 schedule

Saturday, October 29

Leicester City vs. Manchester City - 7:30 a.m. ET - USA

Crystal Palace vs. Southampton - 10 a.m. ET - Peacock

Brentford vs. Wolves - 10 a.m. ET - Peacock

Bournemouth vs. Spurs - 10 a.m. ET - Peacock

Brighton vs. Chelsea - 10 a.m. ET - USA

Newcastle vs. Aston Villa - 10 a.m. ET - Peacock

Fulham vs. Everton - 12:30 p.m. ET - NBC, Peacock

Liverpool vs. Leeds - 2:45 p.m. ET - USA

Sunday, October 30

Arsenal vs. Nottingham Forest - 10 a.m. ET - USA

Manchester United vs. West Ham - 12:15 p.m. ET - USA