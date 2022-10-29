Valencia vs. Barcelona: Picks, predictions, how to watch La Liga match

We have a classic La Liga clash on Matchday 12 as Valencia take on Barcelona. After being eliminated from Champions League play, Barcelona will re-focus their efforts on the league title. Here’s everything you need to know about the contest, including odds from DraftKings Sportsbook.

Valencia v. Barcelona

Date: Saturday, October 29

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV channel: N/A

Live stream: ESPN+

Odds, picks & predictions

Valencia: +425

Draw: +330

Barcelona: -185

Moneyline pick: Barcelona -185

The Catalan giants are going to punt on Champions League play, which means La Liga is the focus now. Barcelona are three points behind Real Madrid at the moment and will look to put pressure on their rivals. Valencia have not won in their last three matches. The last time they beat Barcelona was January 25, 2020. Back Barca to get things right Saturday after a rough midweek result.

