No. 9 Oklahoma State vs. No. 22 Kansas State start time: What time, what TV channel for Week 9 game

The No. 9 Oklahoma State Cowboys and No. 22 Kansas State Wildcats meet up in Week 9 at Bill Snyder Family Stadium in Manhattan in a Big 12 matchup. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on Fox.

The winner of this matchup would move into sole possession of second place in the conference and would be tied for the top spot if the TCU Horned Frogs lose earlier in the day. Oklahoma State will need to avoid a letdown on the road coming off the high of knocking off the Texas Longhorns 41-34 at home as Spencer Sanders completed 34-of-57 passes for 391 yards with two touchdowns and an interception, and he rushed for 43 yards on 11 attempts.

Kansas State quarterback Adrian Martinez was knocked out of the first quarter of last week’s 38-28 loss to the TCU Horned Frogs with an undisclosed injury. If he can’t go, Will Howard would get the start.

Kansas State is a 1.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and is priced at -125 on the moneyline. That makes Oklahoma State a +105 underdog, and the over/under is set at 56.