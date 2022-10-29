No. 7 TCU vs. West Virginia start time: What time, what TV channel for Week 9 game

The #7 TCU Horned Frogs and West Virginia Mountaineers meet up in Week 9 at Milan Puskar Stadium in Morgantown in a Big 12 matchup. Kickoff is set for noon ET and the game will air on ESPN.

TCU has been one of the surprise stories of college football this season as Sonny Dykes has the Horned Frogs undefeated in his first season as the head coach. The team will look to move to 8-0 overall and 4-0 in conference play, coming off a 38-28 win over the Kansas State Wildcats. This is a tough team evaluate as opposing quarterbacks left with injuries in three of the four Big 12 games this season. West Virginia will return home coming off a 48-10 loss to the Texas Tech Red Raiders as JT Daniels threw three interceptions and will look to get back to .500.

TCU is a 7.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and is priced at -275 on the moneyline. That makes West Virginia a +230 underdog, and the over/under is set at 69.