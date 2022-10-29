Notre Dame vs. No. 16 Syracuse start time: What time, what TV channel for Week 9 game

The #16 Syracuse Orange and Notre Dame Fighting Irish meet up in Week 9 at JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse. Kickoff is set for noon ET and the game will air on ABC.

Syracuse is coming off its first loss of the season and held a 14-point lead before coming up short in a 27-21 defeat against the Clemson Tigers as Garrett Shrader completed 18-of-26 passes for 167 yards with a touchdown and interception, and he led the team with 71 rushing yards on 21 attempts with another score. Notre Dame is coming off a 44-21 win over the UNLV Runnin’ Rebels as Logan Diggs received a huge workload, rushing for 130 yards on 28 attempts, and tight end Michael Mayer caught six passes for 115 yards and a touchdown.

Syracuse is a 2.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and is priced at -135 on the moneyline. That makes Notre Dame a +115 underdog, and the over/under is set at 48.