No. 20 Cincinnati vs. UCF start time: What time, what TV channel for Week 9 game

The #20 Cincinnati Bearcats and UCF Knights meet up in Week 9 at FBC Mortgage Stadium in Orlando in an AAC matchup. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on ESPN.

Oddsmakers suggest this one should come down to the wire in a contest that could go a long way in determining who plays in the conference title game in December. Cincinnati will go for its seventh consecutive victory and is coming off a 29-27 win over the SMU Mustangs as Ben Bryant returned and Charles McClelland rushed for 129 yards with a touchdown on 16 carries. UCF will look to regroup from a dud of a performance in a 34-13 loss to the East Carolina Pirates as John Rhys Plumlee turned the ball over four times.

Cincinnati is a 1-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and is priced at -110 on the moneyline. That makes UCF a -110 underdog, and the over/under is set at 56.