No. 2 Ohio State vs. No. 13 Penn State start time: What time, what TV channel for Week 9 game

The #2 Ohio State Buckeyes and #13 Penn State Nittany Lions meet up in Week 9 at Beaver Stadium in University Park in a Big Ten matchup. Kickoff is set for noon ET and the game will air on FOX.

The college football slate will start out with a bang in what is essentially must-win situation for Penn State to have any shot at representing the Big Ten East in the conference title game. Ohio State will look to stay undefeated, coming off a 54-10 win over the Iowa Hawkeyes, coming away with six turnovers as CJ Stroud threw four touchdown passes. The Nittany Lions bounced back from their first loss with a 45-17 win over the Minnesota Golden Gophers as Sean Clifford also threw four touchdowns.

Ohio State is a 16-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and is priced at -660 on the moneyline. That makes Penn State a +490 underdog, and the over/under is set at 61.