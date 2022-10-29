Oklahoma vs. Iowa State start time: What time, what TV channel for Week 9 game

The Oklahoma Sooners and Iowa State Cyclones meet up in Week 9 at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames in a Big 12 matchup. Kickoff is set for noon ET and the game will air on FS1.

Oklahoma is coming off the bye looking to rally through the final five games of Year 1 with Brent Venables and went into the off week with a 52-42 victory over the Kansas Jayhawks as Dillon Gabriel threw for 403 yards and two touchdowns, while Eric Gray rushed for 176 yards and two scores. Iowa State will play its first home game since October 8th and also had an extra week to prepare for this matchup. The Cyclones are coming off a 24-21 loss to the Texas Longhorns as Hunter Dekkers threw for 329 yards with two touchdowns, both of which went to Jaylin Noel, and Xavier Hutchinson went for 154 yards on 10 catches.

Oklahoma is a 1-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and is priced at -110 on the moneyline. That makes Iowa State a -110 underdog, and the over/under is set at 56.