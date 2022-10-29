Arkansas vs. Auburn start time: What time, what TV channel for Week 9 game

The Arkansas Razorbacks and Auburn Tigers meet up in Week 9 at Jordan-Hare Stadium in an SEC matchup. Kickoff is set for noon ET and the game will air on SEC Network.

Arkansas will play its third consecutive road game in this matchup and is coming off a much-needed bye. Head coach Sam Pitman said KJ Jefferson didn’t throw during the off week recovering from a shoulder injury, but he’s expected to be ready to go. Auburn also had an extra week to prepare, and it will play its first home game since October 1st and will look to avoid a fourth consecutive loss as Bryan Harsin’s hot seat remains as hot as it gets. The Tigers lost to the Ole Miss Rebels 48-34 in their last time out, though Tank Bigsby had a big game with 179 yards and two touchdowns on 20 carries.

Arkansas is a 3.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and is priced at -165 on the moneyline. That makes Auburn a +140 underdog, and the over/under is set at 62.