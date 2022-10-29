No. 10 Wake Forest vs. Louisville start time: What time, what TV channel for Week 9 game

The #10 Wake Forest Demon Deacons and Louisville Cardinals meet up in Week 9 at Cardinal Stadium in Louisville in an ACC matchup. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on ACC Network.

Wake Forest will play its first road game since October 1st and scored more than 40 points in its last two games. The Deamon Decons only loss of the season came in double-overtime to the Clemson Tigers, and Sam Hartman threw for 313 yards with five touchdowns in last week’s win over the Boston College Eagles. Louisville will go for its third consecutive victory as it knocked off the Pitt Panthers 24-10 last week as Malik Cunningham left the game with injuries a few times but returned.

Wake Forest is a 3.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and is priced at -175 on the moneyline. That makes Louisville a +150 underdog, and the over/under is set at 62.