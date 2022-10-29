Florida vs. No. 1 Georgia start time: What time, what TV channel for Week 9 game

The #1 Georgia Bulldogs and Florida Gators meet up in Week 9 at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville in an SEC matchup. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on CBS.

Neutral-site games make plenty of college football fans, but this annual matchup in Jacksonville is one of the exceptions, nicknamed the world’s largest outdoor cocktail party. Georgia went into the bye week outscoring the Auburn Tigers and Vanderbilt Commodores 97-10 in its last couple games. The Bulldogs are 7-0 heading into the final five games of their regular season looking to defend their national title. Florida went into its off week with a 45-35 loss to the LSU Tigers as Anthony Richardson threw for 185 yards and a touchdown, and he led the team in rushing with 109 yards and a score.

Georgia is a 22.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and is priced at -2800 on the moneyline. That makes Florida a +1300 underdog, and the over/under is set at 56.5.