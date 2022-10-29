No. 17 Illinois vs. Nebraska start time: What time, what TV channel for Week 9 game

The #17 Illinois Fighting Illini and Nebraska Cornhuskers meet up in Week 9 at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln in a Big Ten matchup. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on ABC.

Illinois’ success in its second season with Bret Bielema has been one of the stories of the Big Ten as the Fighting Illini are at the top of the East standings coming out of the bye week. Defense has been the story as Illinois allowed more than 14 points just once this season. Nebraska also enjoyed an off week and needs to win at least three of its final five games to get to a bowl game for the first time since 2016 as the program also searches for a new head coach. The Huskers lost 43-37 on the road against the Purdue Boilermakers in their last time out as Trey Palmers went off for 234 yards and two touchdowns on seven receptions.

Illinois is a 7.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and is priced at -295 on the moneyline. That makes Nebraska a +245 underdog, and the over/under is set at 50.5.