No. 8 Oregon vs. California start time: What time, what TV channel for Week 9 game

The #8 Oregon Ducks and California Golden Bears meet up in Week 9 at California Memorial Stadium in Berkeley in a Pac-12 matchup. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on FS1.

Following a blowout loss in the season opener to the Georgia Bulldogs, the Oregon offense scored more than 40 points in six consecutive victories. Bo Nix completed 22-of-28 passes for 283 yards and threw five touchdown passes, rushing for 51 yards on eight carries in last week’s 45-30 win over the UCLA Bruins. Cal will look to avoid a fourth consecutive loss and is coming off a 28-21 defeat against the Washington Huskies, though Jack Plummer threw three touchdowns. Three of the Golden Bears’ four losses came by a touchdown, and it’ll be interesting to see if they can keep this one competitive as well.

Oregon is a 17.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and is priced at -900 on the moneyline. That makes Cal a +625 underdog, and the over/under is set at 58.