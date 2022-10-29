No. 19 Kentucky vs. No. 3 Tennessee start time: What time, what TV channel for Week 9 game

The #19 Kentucky Wildcats and #3 Tennessee Volunteers meet up in Week 9 at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville in an SEC matchup. Kickoff is set for 7:00 p.m. ET and the game will air on ESPN.

Kentucky avoided a third consecutive loss in a 27-17 win over the Mississippi State Bulldogs heading into the bye week. Will Levis was banged up but returned to the game and finished with 230 yards on 17-of-23 passing with a touchdown and interception. Tennessee will look to remain undefeated heading into next week’s matchup against the Georgia Bulldogs in a game that would likely decide the SEC East. The Vols crushed UT-Martin 65-24 last weekend as Hendon Hooker threw for 276 yards and three touchdowns.

Tennessee is a 12.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and is priced at -460 on the moneyline. That makes Kentucky a +370 underdog, and the over/under is set at 63.5.