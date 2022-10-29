No. 10 USC vs. Arizona start time: What time, what TV channel for Week 9 game

The #10 USC Trojans and Arizona Wildcats meet up in Week 9 at Arizona Stadium in Tucson. in a Pac-12 matchup. Kickoff is set for 7:00 p.m. ET and the game will air on Pac-12 Network.

USC will look to regroup coming off of its first loss of the season, falling short of the Utah Utes 43-42 prior to the bye week. Caleb Williams threw for 381 yards and five touchdowns in the first loss of the Lincoln Riley era after starting out 6-0. Arizona lost consecutive games and allowed 49 points in both defeats against the Oregon Ducks and Washington Huskies. Jayden de Laura threw for 400 yards and four touchdowns in the loss as Arizona dropped below .500 prior to the bye week.

USC is a 15-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and is priced at -675 on the moneyline. That makes Arizona a +500 underdog, and the over/under is set at 75.