Michigan State vs. No. 4 Michigan start time: What time, what TV channel for Week 9 game

The #4 Michigan Wolverines and Michigan State Spartans meet up in Week 9 at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor in a Big Ten matchup. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on ABC.

Michigan started the season 7-0 for the second consecutive year but lost this matchup in 2021. The Wolverines are coming out of a bye week, and they hammered the Penn State Nittany Lions 41-17 in their last time out as Donovan Edwards rushed for 173 yards and two touchdowns and Blake Corum ran for two scores and 166 yards. Michigan State has been a disappointment in the second year of the Mel Tucker era and avoided a five-game losing streak by beating the Wisconsin Badgers 34-28 in double-overtime prior to the bye. Payton Thorne threw for 265 yards and two touchdowns including the game-winning TD pass.

Michigan is a 22.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and is priced at -2400 on the moneyline. That makes Michigan State a +1200 underdog, and the over/under is set at 55.5.