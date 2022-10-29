No. 15 Ole Miss vs. Texas A&M start time: What time, what TV channel for Week 9 game

The #15 Ole Miss Rebels and Texas A&M Aggies meet up in Week 9 at Kyle Field in College Station in an SEC matchup. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on SEC Network.

Ole Miss dropped out of the top 10 coming off its first loss of the season, falling short 45-20 to the LSU Tigers last weekend. Jaxson Dart completed 19-of-34 passes for 283 yards with an interception, and Quinshon Judkins rushed for 111 yards with two touchdowns. Texas A&M is in danger of a complete collapse down the stretch as it looks to avoid a fourth straight loss including a 30-24 loss to the South Carolina Gamecocks. Quarterback Haynes King left the game with a shoulder injury, but Jimbo Fisher said said he should be available on Saturday night.

Ole Miss is a 2.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and is priced at -140 on the moneyline. That makes Texas A&M a +120 underdog, and the over/under is set at 55.