Pitt vs. No. 21 North Carolina start time: What time, what TV channel for Week 9 game

The #21 North Carolina Tar Heels and Pitt Panthers meet up in Week 9 at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill in an ACC matchup. Kickoff is set for 8:00 p.m. ET and the game will air on ACC Network.

North Carolina won plenty of close games heading into the bye week, and it will look to stay unbeaten ACC play on Saturday night. Every other team in the Coastal division has multiple losses, so the Heels certainly have the inside track at claiming a spot in the conference title game. Pitt will look to rebound from a 24-10 loss to the Louisville Cardinals last weekend as Kedon Slovis turned the ball over three times, though Israel Abanikanda rushed for 129 yards and a touchdown. With two conference losses, every game is likely a must-win scenario moving forward for the Panthers as they look to claw their way back into the ACC Coastal race.

North Carolina is a 3-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and is priced at -145 on the moneyline. That makes Pitt a +125 underdog, and the over/under is set at 64.5.