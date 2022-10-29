Stanford vs. No. 12 UCLA start time: What time, what TV channel for Week 9 game

The #12 UCLA Bruins and Stanford Cardinal meet up in Week 9 at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena in a Pac-12 matchup. Kickoff is set for 10:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on ESPN.

UCLA will look to bounce back from the first loss of its season, following a 6-0 start to 2022. The Bruins fell short in a 45-30 loss to the Oregon Ducks as Dorian Thompson-Robinson threw for 262 yards and two touchdowns with an interception, while Zach Charbonnet rushed for 151 yards along with a score. Stanford will go for its third consecutive victory after beating the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and Arizona State Sun Devils the last two weeks in very low-scoring games. Tanner McKee threw for 320 yards and threw an interception in the 15-14 win over Arizona State at home last week.

UCLA is a 16.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and is priced at -800 on the moneyline. That makes Stanford a +575 underdog, and the over/under is set at 64.5.