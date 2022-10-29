Wyoming vs. Hawaii start time: What time, what TV channel for Week 9 game

The Wyoming Cowboys and Hawaii Rainbow Warriors meet up in Week 9 at Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex in Honolulu in a Mountain West matchup. Kickoff is set for 11:59 p.m. ET and the game will air on Spectrum Sports PPV.

Wyoming will go for its third consecutive victory and is just one win away from reaching a bowl game as the favorites in this matchup. The Cowboys are coming off a 28-14 win over the Utah State Aggies, which were without their top three quarterbacks last weekend, and Titus Swen rushed for 160 yards and three touchdowns. Hawaii will return home coming off a 17-13 loss to the Colorado State Rams as Brayden Schager threw for 173 yards on 18-of-30 passing with a touchdown and interception.

Wyoming is an 11.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and is priced at -450 on the moneyline. That makes Hawaii a +360 underdog, and the over/under is set at 50.5.