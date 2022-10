Complete TV schedule for Week 9 of 2022 college football season

Time flies when you’re having fun, which explains how it’s already Week 9 of the 2022 college football season. This weekend brings some Big Ten showdowns as Michigan takes on in-state rival Michigan State and Ohio State visits Penn State.

Further south, Tennessee will attempt to remain undefeated against a Kentucky team that will be no easy feat to beat. Oklahoma State takes on Kansas State in the Big 12 as the race for a CFP spot continues to narrow.

Here is the full slate of games for Week 9 and how to watch:

Thursday, October 27

Louisiana vs. Southern Miss — 7:30 p.m. ET — ESPN2

Virginia Tech vs. No. 24 NC State — 7:30 p.m. ET — ESPN

No. 14 Utah vs. Washington State — 10:00 p.m. ET — FS1

Friday, October 28

East Carolina vs. BYU — 8:00 p.m. ET — ESPN2

Louisiana Tech vs. FIU — 8:00 p.m. ET — CBSSN

Saturday, October 29

Notre Dame vs. No. 16 Syracuse — 12:00 p.m. ET — ABC

No. 2 Ohio State vs. No. 13 Penn State — 12:00 p.m. ET — FOX

Oklahoma vs. Iowa State — 12:00 p.m. ET — FS1

Arkansas vs. Auburn — 12:00 p.m. ET — SECN

Boston College vs. UConn — 12:00 p.m. ET — CBSSN

Georgia Tech vs. Florida State — 12:00 p.m. ET — ACCN

Miami (Ohio) vs. Akron — 12:00 p.m. ET — ESPN+

Toledo vs. Eastern Michigan — 12:00 p.m. ET — ESPNU

No. 7 TCU vs. West Virginia — 12:00 p.m. ET — ESPN

USF vs. Houston — 12:00 p.m. ET — ESPN2

Miami (FL) vs. Virginia — 12:30 p.m. ET — ESPN3

Charlotte vs. Rice — 2:00 p.m. ET — ESPN3

Rutgers vs. Minnesota — 2:30 p.m. ET — BTN

Old Dominion vs. Georgia State — 3:00 p.m. ET — ESPN+

No. 10 Wake Forest vs. Louisville — 3:30 p.m. ET — ACCN

Northwestern vs. Iowa — 3:30 p.m. ET — ESPN2

Florida vs. No. 1 Georgia (in Jacksonville, FL) — 3:30 p.m. ET — CBS

No. 9 Oklahoma State vs. No. 22 Kansas State — 3:30 p.m. ET — FOX

No. 20 Cincinnati vs. UCF — 3:30 p.m. ET — ESPN

SMU vs. Tulsa — 3:30 p.m. ET — ESPN+

North Texas vs. WKU — 3:30 p.m. ET — Stadium

Robert Morris vs. Appalachian State — 3:30 p.m. ET — ESPN+

Temple vs. Navy — 3:30 p.m. ET — CBSSN

New Mexico State vs. UMass — 3:30 p.m. ET — ESPN3

No. 17 Illinois vs. Nebraska — 3:30 p.m. ET — ABC

No. 8 Oregon vs. California — 3:30 p.m. ET — FS1

Missouri vs. No. 25 South Carolina — 4:00 p.m. ET — SECN

South Alabama vs. Arkansas State — 4:00 p.m. ET — ESPNU

No. 19 Kentucky vs. No. 3 Tennessee — 7:00 p.m. ET — ESPN

No. 10 USC vs. Arizona — 7:00 p.m. ET — P12N

Colorado State vs. Boise State — 7:00 p.m. ET — FS1

Coastal Carolina vs. Marshall — 7:00 p.m. ET — NFLN

UAB vs. Florida Atlantic — 7:00 p.m. ET — CBSSN

Arizona State vs. Colorado — 7:30 p.m. ET — ESPNU

Baylor vs. Texas Tech — 7:30 p.m. ET — ESPN2

Michigan State vs. No. 4 Michigan — 7:30 p.m. ET — ABC

No. 15 Ole Miss vs. Texas A&M — 7:30 p.m. ET — SECN

Pitt vs. No. 21 North Carolina — 8:00 p.m. ET — ACCN

Middle Tennessee vs. UTEP — 9:00 p.m. ET — ESPN+

Nevada vs. San Jose State — 10:30 p.m. ET — CBSSN

San Diego State vs. Fresno State — 10:30 p.m. ET — FS1

Stanford vs. No. 12 UCLA — 10:30 p.m. ET — ESPN

Wyoming vs. Hawaii — 11:59 p.m. ET — Spectrum PPV