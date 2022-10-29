 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Full list of tee times for Round 3 of Butterfield Bermuda Championship

The Butterfield Bermuda Championship teed off at 9:40 a.m. ET on Saturday from Port Royal Golf Course. We have a full list of tee times, including the featured groups.

Ben Crane of the United States plays his shot from the first tee during the second round of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship at Port Royal Golf Course on October 28, 2022 in Southampton, Bermuda. Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images

The Butterfield Bermuda Championship has opened up the third round after darkness pushed the end of the second round into Saturday. The cut line closed at -6 and the early groups have hit the course in Southampton, Bermuda.

Ben Crane is the leader at -14, with a one-shot lead over Adam Schenk, Aaron Baddeley, Robby Shelton, Ben Griffin, and Austin Smotherman. Crane, Schenk, and Baddeley are the last trio to tee off with a 12:41 Atlantic Daylight Time. ADT is an hour ahead of Eastern Time, so that last group is teeing off at 11:41 a.m. ET. The first group to tee off was Nick Watney, Nick Taylor, and Alex Smalley.

Shelton is the live favorite early in the third round, with +600 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. Schenk follows at +700 and Seamus Power is +750. Crane is getting +2000 odds.

Golf Channel will provide live coverage of the tournament from 1:30-4:30 p.m. ET. Streaming coverage will be available at Golfchannel.com and NCBSports.com. Peacock is offering coverage as well through Golf Pass.

Below is a full list of tee times for Round 3 of the 2022 Butterfield Bermuda Championship on Saturday.

Butterfield Bermuda Championship Round 3 Tee Times

Time (ET) Tee Golfer 1 Golfer 2 Golfer 3
12:41 PM Tee No. 1 Ben Crane Adam Schenk Aaron Baddeley
12:30 PM Tee No. 1 Robby Shelton Ben Griffin Austin Smotherman
12:19 PM Tee No. 1 Seamus Power Kevin Yu Zecheng Dou
12:08 PM Tee No. 1 Nico Echavarria Dylan Wu Fabián Gómez
11:57 AM Tee No. 1 Scott Brown Thomas Detry Erik van Rooyen
11:46 AM Tee No. 1 Denny McCarthy Harrison Endycott Scott Harrington
11:35 AM Tee No. 1 Brian Stuard Justin Lower Sean O'Hair
11:24 AM Tee No. 1 Brian Gay Patrick Rodgers C.T. Pan
11:13 AM Tee No. 1 Chesson Hadley Richy Werenski Ben Martin
11:02 AM Tee No. 1 Greyson Sigg Trevor Werbylo Brent Grant
10:51 AM Tee No. 1 Charley Hoffman Russell Knox Lucas Glover
10:40 AM Tee No. 1 Nick Watney Nick Taylor Alex Smalley
12:35 PM Tee No. 10 Nick Hardy Tano Goya
12:24 PM Tee No. 10 Augusto Núñez Philip Knowles
12:13 PM Tee No. 10 Garrick Higgo David Lingmerth Nate Lashley
12:02 PM Tee No. 10 Andrew Novak Adam Long Greg Chalmers
11:51 AM Tee No. 10 Camilo Villegas Aaron Rai John VanDerLaan
11:40 AM Tee No. 10 Akshay Bhatia Tyson Alexander Harry Hall
11:29 AM Tee No. 10 Scott Gutschewski Max McGreevy MJ Daffue
11:18 AM Tee No. 10 Jonathan Byrd Ben Taylor Caleb Surratt
11:07 AM Tee No. 10 Byeong Hun An Robert Streb Austin Cook
10:56 AM Tee No. 10 Arjun Atwal Seung-Yul Noh Brandon Wu
10:45 AM Tee No. 10 Matti Schmid Will Gordon Cameron Percy

