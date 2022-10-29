Full list of tee times for Round 3 of Butterfield Bermuda Championship

The Butterfield Bermuda Championship has opened up the third round after darkness pushed the end of the second round into Saturday. The cut line closed at -6 and the early groups have hit the course in Southampton, Bermuda.

Ben Crane is the leader at -14, with a one-shot lead over Adam Schenk, Aaron Baddeley, Robby Shelton, Ben Griffin, and Austin Smotherman. Crane, Schenk, and Baddeley are the last trio to tee off with a 12:41 Atlantic Daylight Time. ADT is an hour ahead of Eastern Time, so that last group is teeing off at 11:41 a.m. ET. The first group to tee off was Nick Watney, Nick Taylor, and Alex Smalley.

Shelton is the live favorite early in the third round, with +600 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. Schenk follows at +700 and Seamus Power is +750. Crane is getting +2000 odds.

Golf Channel will provide live coverage of the tournament from 1:30-4:30 p.m. ET. Streaming coverage will be available at Golfchannel.com and NCBSports.com. Peacock is offering coverage as well through Golf Pass.

Below is a full list of tee times for Round 3 of the 2022 Butterfield Bermuda Championship on Saturday.