Full list of tee times for Round 3 of Butterfield Bermuda Championship

The Butterfield Bermuda Championship has opened up the third round after darkness pushed the end of the second round into Saturday. The cut line closed at -6 and the early groups have hit the course in Southampton, Bermuda.
Ben Crane is the leader at -14, with a one-shot lead over Adam Schenk, Aaron Baddeley, Robby Shelton, Ben Griffin, and Austin Smotherman. Crane, Schenk, and Baddeley are the last trio to tee off with a 12:41 Atlantic Daylight Time. ADT is an hour ahead of Eastern Time, so that last group is teeing off at 11:41 a.m. ET. The first group to tee off was Nick Watney, Nick Taylor, and Alex Smalley.
Shelton is the live favorite early in the third round, with +600 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. Schenk follows at +700 and Seamus Power is +750. Crane is getting +2000 odds.
Golf Channel will provide live coverage of the tournament from 1:30-4:30 p.m. ET. Streaming coverage will be available at Golfchannel.com and NCBSports.com. Peacock is offering coverage as well through Golf Pass.
Below is a full list of tee times for Round 3 of the 2022 Butterfield Bermuda Championship on Saturday.
Butterfield Bermuda Championship Round 3 Tee Times
|Time (ET)
|Tee
|Golfer 1
|Golfer 2
|Golfer 3
|Time (ET)
|Tee
|Golfer 1
|Golfer 2
|Golfer 3
|12:41 PM
|Tee No. 1
|Ben Crane
|Adam Schenk
|Aaron Baddeley
|12:30 PM
|Tee No. 1
|Robby Shelton
|Ben Griffin
|Austin Smotherman
|12:19 PM
|Tee No. 1
|Seamus Power
|Kevin Yu
|Zecheng Dou
|12:08 PM
|Tee No. 1
|Nico Echavarria
|Dylan Wu
|Fabián Gómez
|11:57 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Scott Brown
|Thomas Detry
|Erik van Rooyen
|11:46 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Denny McCarthy
|Harrison Endycott
|Scott Harrington
|11:35 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Brian Stuard
|Justin Lower
|Sean O'Hair
|11:24 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Brian Gay
|Patrick Rodgers
|C.T. Pan
|11:13 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Chesson Hadley
|Richy Werenski
|Ben Martin
|11:02 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Greyson Sigg
|Trevor Werbylo
|Brent Grant
|10:51 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Charley Hoffman
|Russell Knox
|Lucas Glover
|10:40 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Nick Watney
|Nick Taylor
|Alex Smalley
|12:35 PM
|Tee No. 10
|Nick Hardy
|Tano Goya
|12:24 PM
|Tee No. 10
|Augusto Núñez
|Philip Knowles
|12:13 PM
|Tee No. 10
|Garrick Higgo
|David Lingmerth
|Nate Lashley
|12:02 PM
|Tee No. 10
|Andrew Novak
|Adam Long
|Greg Chalmers
|11:51 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Camilo Villegas
|Aaron Rai
|John VanDerLaan
|11:40 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Akshay Bhatia
|Tyson Alexander
|Harry Hall
|11:29 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Scott Gutschewski
|Max McGreevy
|MJ Daffue
|11:18 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Jonathan Byrd
|Ben Taylor
|Caleb Surratt
|11:07 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Byeong Hun An
|Robert Streb
|Austin Cook
|10:56 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Arjun Atwal
|Seung-Yul Noh
|Brandon Wu
|10:45 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Matti Schmid
|Will Gordon
|Cameron Percy