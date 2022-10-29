Patriots vs. Jets: Game picks, best bets for Week 8 NFL season

The New England Patriots and New York Jets meet in an AFC East showdown in Week 8. Kick-off is set for 1:00 p.m. ET from MetLife Stadium on Sunday, October 30. The Jets will look to continue their race atop the division and notch their first win against Bill Belichick this season.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for the Patriots vs. Jets in Week 8 of the NFL season.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Patriots vs. Jets odds

Spread: Patriots -2.5 (-110)

Point total: 40.5

Moneyline: Patriots -140, Jets +120

Our picks, best bets

Pick against the spread: Jets +2.5

New York is riding the momentum heading into this matchup, having won four straight games while New England is 2-2 in the same time span. The Patriots are also coming off a disheartening 33-14 loss to the Bears, in a game where the carousel at quarterback clearly hindered them. The Jets have more upside on offense in this contest, even with the loss of Breece Hall, and should be equipped to make this a closely contested affair. New York is also 5-2 against the spread this season, while the Patriots are 3-3-1.

Over/under: Under 40.5

The Jets' defense has been solid this season, ranking top 10 with an average of 19.6 points per game allowed. The Patriots also illustrated just how much of a struggle it is for them to put points on the board, as they mustered just 14 points against the Bears in Week 7. The last two games for New York have finished under, and it is a testament to their defense limiting their opponents to 10 and nine points respectively.

Player prop: Rhamondre Stevenson under 62.5 rushing yards (-115)

Stevenson is averaging 69.6 rushing yards per game this season, and now faces a Jets defense that ranks 11th against the run with an average of 105.3 rushing yards per game allowed. When at home, that average drops to an even better 89.7 yards per game allowed on the ground. New York should be equipped to stack the box and bottle up the ground game, forcing the Patriots to beat them from the pocket.