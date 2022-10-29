Steelers vs. Eagles: Game picks, best bets for Week 8 NFL season

The Pittsburgh Steelers travel to play the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, October 30 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Kickoff is set for 1:00 p.m. ET and will air on CBS.

Following a 16-10 loss to the Miami Dolphins in Week 7, the Steelers hope to bounce back and display more offense with quarterback Kenny Pickett now running the show. The rookie completed 32-of-44 passes for 257 yards, one touchdown and three interceptions in his third NFL start. He’ll have a tall task once again in Week 8.

The Eagles remain the league’s final unbeaten team, and are coming off a much-needed bye week to host their cross-state rival. Jalen Hurts is on the cusp of an MVP season in his second full year as Philadelphia’s starting QB. The 24-year-old has racked up 1,807 total yards with 12 touchdowns.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for the Steelers vs. Eagles in Week 8 of the NFL season.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Steelers vs. Eagles odds

Spread: Eagles -10.5

Point total: 43

Moneyline: -475

Our picks, best bets

Pick against the spread: Eagles -10.5

The Eagles had a ton of momentum going into their bye week after their Week 6 division victory over the Dallas Cowboys. One could argue that bye weeks could either make or break a team for Part 2 of their schedule, but the Eagles are in a groove against a Steelers team that has struggled mightily on both sides of the football. Tease the spread to -10 to be safe, but the Eagles beat the Steelers 34-3 in their last regular season meeting at the Linc. It could be the same story in 2022.

Over/under: Under 43

The Eagles haven’t put up 30 points on their own since Week 1 against the Detroit Lions. However, they have won games by scoring a consistent 20 or more. The Steelers have struggled to score at least 20 in the previous four weeks, and face a Philly defense that has allowed only 17.5. This could be an easy Under.

Player prop: Dallas Goedert Anytime TD

This one has the potential to be a blowout win for the Eagles on their home turf, and it appears every time that is the case, Goedert makes his mark. The 27-year-old tight end has only one touchdown this season, but he’s the most due out of anyone in head coach Nick Sirianni’s offense to find the end zone this week.