 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Steelers vs. Eagles: Game picks, best bets for Week 8 NFL season

We take a look at the best bets available for Steelers vs. Eagles Week 8 matchup available on DraftKings Sportsbook, including our favorite player prop.

By Derek Hryn
Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce (62) blocks during the preseason game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Pittsburgh Steelers on August 12, 2021 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA. Photo by Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Pittsburgh Steelers travel to play the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, October 30 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Kickoff is set for 1:00 p.m. ET and will air on CBS.

Following a 16-10 loss to the Miami Dolphins in Week 7, the Steelers hope to bounce back and display more offense with quarterback Kenny Pickett now running the show. The rookie completed 32-of-44 passes for 257 yards, one touchdown and three interceptions in his third NFL start. He’ll have a tall task once again in Week 8.

The Eagles remain the league’s final unbeaten team, and are coming off a much-needed bye week to host their cross-state rival. Jalen Hurts is on the cusp of an MVP season in his second full year as Philadelphia’s starting QB. The 24-year-old has racked up 1,807 total yards with 12 touchdowns.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for the Steelers vs. Eagles in Week 8 of the NFL season.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Steelers vs. Eagles odds

Spread: Eagles -10.5
Point total: 43
Moneyline: -475

Our picks, best bets

Pick against the spread: Eagles -10.5

The Eagles had a ton of momentum going into their bye week after their Week 6 division victory over the Dallas Cowboys. One could argue that bye weeks could either make or break a team for Part 2 of their schedule, but the Eagles are in a groove against a Steelers team that has struggled mightily on both sides of the football. Tease the spread to -10 to be safe, but the Eagles beat the Steelers 34-3 in their last regular season meeting at the Linc. It could be the same story in 2022.

Over/under: Under 43

The Eagles haven’t put up 30 points on their own since Week 1 against the Detroit Lions. However, they have won games by scoring a consistent 20 or more. The Steelers have struggled to score at least 20 in the previous four weeks, and face a Philly defense that has allowed only 17.5. This could be an easy Under.

Player prop: Dallas Goedert Anytime TD

This one has the potential to be a blowout win for the Eagles on their home turf, and it appears every time that is the case, Goedert makes his mark. The 27-year-old tight end has only one touchdown this season, but he’s the most due out of anyone in head coach Nick Sirianni’s offense to find the end zone this week.

More From DraftKings Nation