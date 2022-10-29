Titans vs. Texans: Game picks, best bets for Week 8 NFL season

The Tennessee Titans (4-2) meet the Houston Texans (1-4-1) in Week 8 of the NFL season. Kick-off is set for 4:05 p.m. ET from NRG Stadium in Houston, TX. The Titans will look to limit Dameon Pierce on the ground and keep their four-game winning streak alive in Sunday’s contest.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for the Titans vs. Texans in Week 8 of the NFL season.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Titans vs. Texans odds

Spread: Titans -2.5 (-115)

Point total: 40.5

Moneyline: Titans -140, Texans +120

Our picks, best bets

Pick against the spread: Titans -2.5

Tennesee is 4-2 against the spread this season whereas the Texans are 3-2-1 in the same time span. The Titans are also 2-1 against the spread when playing on the road, and they should have the momentum on their side as they ride a four-game winning streak heading into this game. The Texans have a -5.2 scoring margin this season, which bodes well for the Titans to cover with a win in this matchup.

Over/under: Under 40.5

The strength for both of these teams lies in the ground game, setting up for a potentially low-scoring affair with the time of possession at the forefront. Both the Titans (19.2 PPG) and Texans (17.7 PPG) rank in the bottom 12 in scoring, and the point total has finished under in two of Tennesee’s three games on the road this season. Look for both teams to eat up the clock and lean heavily into the backfield, setting up for a low-scoring affair in this one.

Player prop: Derrick Henry over 98.5 rushing yards (-120)

Henry has put together three straight games with over 100 rushing yards on the ground, and now faces the league’s worst rushing defense in the Texans. Houston is allowing an average of 164.7 yards on the ground per game, which means that the Titans game script should first and foremost mean a healthy volume of touches for Henry. Look for the Titans’ best offensive weapon to easily surpass his allotted rushing total on Sunday.