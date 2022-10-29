Giants vs. Seahawks: Game picks, best bets for Week 8 NFL season

The New York Giants (6-1) meet the Seattle Seahawks (4-3) in Week 8 of the NFL season. Kick-off is set for 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday, October 30 from Lumen Field. In what has been a wild NFL season so far, the Giants vs Seahawks matchup is the only game on Sunday’s slate that features two teams with winning records going head-to-head.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for the Giants vs. Seahawks in Week 8 of the NFL season.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Giants vs. Seahawks odds

Spread: Seahawks -3 (-110)

Point total: 44.5

Moneyline: Seahawks -155, Giants +135

Our picks, best bets

Pick against the spread: Giants +3

Seattle is 4-3 against the spread this season while New York is a strong 6-1 in the same time span. The Giants’ stellar record includes a 3-0 mark against the spread when playing on the road, which hints that New York is more than capable of keeping each contest within reach no matter the opponent. The Giants’ average scoring margin is +2.9 this season, and it is a testament to their defense in limiting their opponent’s offense which leaves them in a great position to cover the spread in Sunday’s contest.

Over/under: Under 44.5

Five of the Giants’ seven games this season have finished under the point total, which should not be surprising given how effective their defense has been. New York is surrendering an average of 18.6 PPG, which is the sixth-fewest in the NFL. Their defense will be tested against the Seahawks' top-five scoring offense which averages 26.1 PPG, but limiting and pressuring Geno Smith should translate into a low-scoring affair, which plays in the Giants’ favor.

