Who won NASCAR’s Xfinity 500 race last year?

The NASCAR season is coming to a close. This weekend will see the second to final race of the Cup Series year take place. The Martinsville Speedway in Ridgeway, Virginia will play host to the 2022 Xfinity 500. It will be the second to last race in the Round of 8 for the Cup Series Playoffs. Joey Logano has already locked in a spot in the final four with his win in the first race of this stage.

Alex Bowman picked up the win last year in 3:42:48. The 2020 race was won by Chase Elliott with a time of 3:40:27 and Martin Truex Jr. took the checkered flag in 3:29:09 in 2019. This race hasn’t seen back-to-back winners since Denny Hamlin picked up wins in both 2009 and 2010.

Elliott enters the weekend with the best odds to win at DraftKings Sportsbook at +650. Hamlin (+700), William Byron (+800), Ryan Blaney (+800) and Logano (+900) follow as the drivers with the best odds to win.