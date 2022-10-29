When NASCAR Xfinity 500 qualifying starts and how to watch on TV and via live stream

NASCAR returns to Ridgeway, Virginia for this weekend’s events. The Cup Series will run the 2022 Xfinity 500 on Sunday, October 30. This is the final race of the Round of 8 in the 2022 Cup Series Playoffs and the second to last race of the year. Qualifying will take place on Saturday, October 29 at 12:45 p.m. ET on USA.

The Martinsville Speedway will utilize two-lap qualifying. The drivers will be split up into two groups and each group will get a 15-minute warm-up/practice session. The drivers in Group A will then run a single-car, two-lap qualifier. The faster of the drivers’ two laps will count toward their standings. The five fastest drivers will advance to the final round of qualifying. Group B will repeat this process with their five fastest drivers also advancing to the final round of qualifying. The 10 remaining drivers will run a new single-car, two-lap qualifier with the fastest lap time earning the pole position for Sunday’s race.

Alex Bowman won this race last year while Kyle Larson won last week’s race. Chase Elliott has +600 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook to win the pole position. He is followed by Denny Hamlin (+700), William Byron (+800), Joey Logano (+900) and Christopher Bell (+900).

For the race on Sunday, Elliott has +650 odds to take the checkered flag. Hamlin (+700), Byron (+800), Ryan Blaney (+800) and Logano (+900) to pick up an important win on Sunday. Bowman isn’t in this year’s race field and thus won’t have a chance to defend his crown.

How to watch qualifying for the Xfinity 500

Date: Saturday, October 29

Time: 12:45 p.m. ET

TV channel: USA

Live stream: USA Network

Entry list