When NASCAR Xfinity 500 qualifying starts and how to watch on TV and via live stream

We go over how you can watch the qualifying event for the NASCAR Xfinity 500 at Martinsville Speedway.

By TeddyRicketson
Kyle Larson, driver of the #5 Valvoline Chevrolet, drives during the NASCAR Cup Series Dixie Vodka 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway on October 23, 2022 in Homestead, Florida. Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images

NASCAR returns to Ridgeway, Virginia for this weekend’s events. The Cup Series will run the 2022 Xfinity 500 on Sunday, October 30. This is the final race of the Round of 8 in the 2022 Cup Series Playoffs and the second to last race of the year. Qualifying will take place on Saturday, October 29 at 12:45 p.m. ET on USA.

The Martinsville Speedway will utilize two-lap qualifying. The drivers will be split up into two groups and each group will get a 15-minute warm-up/practice session. The drivers in Group A will then run a single-car, two-lap qualifier. The faster of the drivers’ two laps will count toward their standings. The five fastest drivers will advance to the final round of qualifying. Group B will repeat this process with their five fastest drivers also advancing to the final round of qualifying. The 10 remaining drivers will run a new single-car, two-lap qualifier with the fastest lap time earning the pole position for Sunday’s race.

Alex Bowman won this race last year while Kyle Larson won last week’s race. Chase Elliott has +600 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook to win the pole position. He is followed by Denny Hamlin (+700), William Byron (+800), Joey Logano (+900) and Christopher Bell (+900).

For the race on Sunday, Elliott has +650 odds to take the checkered flag. Hamlin (+700), Byron (+800), Ryan Blaney (+800) and Logano (+900) to pick up an important win on Sunday. Bowman isn’t in this year’s race field and thus won’t have a chance to defend his crown.

How to watch qualifying for the Xfinity 500

Date: Saturday, October 29
Time: 12:45 p.m. ET
TV channel: USA
Live stream: USA Network

Entry list

2022 Xfinity 500 Entry List

Pos. Driver Car #
1 Ross Chastain 1
2 Austin Cindric 2
3 Austin Dillon 3
4 Kevin Harvick 4
5 Kyle Larson 5
6 Brad Keselowski 6
7 Corey LaJoie 7
8 Tyler Reddick 8
9 Chase Elliott 9
10 Aric Almirola 10
11 Denny Hamlin 11
12 Ryan Blaney 12
13 Chase Briscoe 14
14 J.J. Yeley 15
15 A.J. Allmendinger 16
16 Chris Buescher 17
17 Kyle Busch 18
18 Martin Truex, Jr. 19
19 Christopher Bell 20
20 Harrison Burton 21
21 Joey Logano 22
22 Ty Gibbs 23
23 William Byron 24
24 Justin Haley 31
25 Michael McDowell 34
26 Todd Gilliland 38
27 Cole Custer 41
28 Ty Dillon 42
29 Erik Jones 43
30 Bubba Wallace 45
31 Ricky Stenhouse, Jr. 47
32 Noah Gragson 48
33 Cody Ware 51
34 Landon Cassill 77
35 B.J. McLeod 78
36 Daniel Suarez 99

