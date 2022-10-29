NASCAR qualifying results: Live updates as starting lineup is set for Xfinity 500 Cup series race

The NASCAR Playoffs will continue this weekend. The Cup Series will run the 2022 Xfinity 500 on Sunday, October 30. This will be the last race in the Round of 8 and the second to last race of the season. Qualifying will take place on Saturday, October 29. It will start at 12:45 p.m. ET and will air on USA.

The Martinsville Speedway will utilize two-lap qualifying. The drivers will be split up into two groups and each group will get a 15-minute warm-up/practice session. The drivers in Group A will then run a single-car, two-lap qualifier. The faster of the drivers’ two laps will count toward their standings. The five fastest drivers will advance to the final round of qualifying. Group B will repeat this process with their five fastest drivers also advancing to the final round of qualifying. The 10 remaining drivers will run a new single-car, two-lap qualifier with the fastest lap time earning the pole position for Sunday’s race.

Alex Bowman won this race last year while Kyle Larson won last week’s race. Chase Elliott has +600 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook to win the pole position. He is followed by Denny Hamlin (+700), William Byron (+800), Joey Logano (+900) and Christopher Bell (+900).

For the race on Sunday, Elliott has +650 odds to take the checkered flag. Hamlin (+700), Byron (+800), Ryan Blaney (+800) and Logano (+900) to pick up an important win on Sunday. Bowman isn’t in this year’s race field and thus won’t have a chance to defend his crown.

Here is the full entry list for Sunday’s Xfinity 500 Cup Series race. We’ll update it with the full starting lineup as qualifying wraps.