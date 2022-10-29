 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

NASCAR qualifying results: Live updates as starting lineup is set for Xfinity 500 Cup series race

We’ve got updates as qualifying settles the starting lineup for Sunday’s Xfinity 500 at the Martinsville Speedway.

By TeddyRicketson
Chase Elliott, driver of the #9 NAPA Auto Parts Chevrolet, and Denny Hamlin, driver of the #11 FedEx Ground Toyota, race during the NASCAR Cup Series Dixie Vodka 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway on October 23, 2022 in Homestead, Florida. Photo by Jared East/Getty Images

The NASCAR Playoffs will continue this weekend. The Cup Series will run the 2022 Xfinity 500 on Sunday, October 30. This will be the last race in the Round of 8 and the second to last race of the season. Qualifying will take place on Saturday, October 29. It will start at 12:45 p.m. ET and will air on USA.

The Martinsville Speedway will utilize two-lap qualifying. The drivers will be split up into two groups and each group will get a 15-minute warm-up/practice session. The drivers in Group A will then run a single-car, two-lap qualifier. The faster of the drivers’ two laps will count toward their standings. The five fastest drivers will advance to the final round of qualifying. Group B will repeat this process with their five fastest drivers also advancing to the final round of qualifying. The 10 remaining drivers will run a new single-car, two-lap qualifier with the fastest lap time earning the pole position for Sunday’s race.

Alex Bowman won this race last year while Kyle Larson won last week’s race. Chase Elliott has +600 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook to win the pole position. He is followed by Denny Hamlin (+700), William Byron (+800), Joey Logano (+900) and Christopher Bell (+900).

For the race on Sunday, Elliott has +650 odds to take the checkered flag. Hamlin (+700), Byron (+800), Ryan Blaney (+800) and Logano (+900) to pick up an important win on Sunday. Bowman isn’t in this year’s race field and thus won’t have a chance to defend his crown.

Here is the full entry list for Sunday’s Xfinity 500 Cup Series race. We’ll update it with the full starting lineup as qualifying wraps.

2022 Xfinity 500 Entry List

Pos. Driver Car #
Pos. Driver Car #
1 Ross Chastain 1
2 Austin Cindric 2
3 Austin Dillon 3
4 Kevin Harvick 4
5 Kyle Larson 5
6 Brad Keselowski 6
7 Corey LaJoie 7
8 Tyler Reddick 8
9 Chase Elliott 9
10 Aric Almirola 10
11 Denny Hamlin 11
12 Ryan Blaney 12
13 Chase Briscoe 14
14 J.J. Yeley 15
15 A.J. Allmendinger 16
16 Chris Buescher 17
17 Kyle Busch 18
18 Martin Truex, Jr. 19
19 Christopher Bell 20
20 Harrison Burton 21
21 Joey Logano 22
22 Ty Gibbs 23
23 William Byron 24
24 Justin Haley 31
25 Michael McDowell 34
26 Todd Gilliland 38
27 Cole Custer 41
28 Ty Dillon 42
29 Erik Jones 43
30 Bubba Wallace 45
31 Ricky Stenhouse, Jr. 47
32 Noah Gragson 48
33 Cody Ware 51
34 Landon Cassill 77
35 B.J. McLeod 78
36 Daniel Suarez 99

More From DraftKings Nation