 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

When Mexican Grand Prix qualifying starts and how to watch on TV and via live stream

F1 is back for the Mexican Grand Prix in Mexico City. Qualifying is scheduled for Saturday and we run through some key details.

By DKNation Staff
A general view of parc ferme as pole position qualifier Max Verstappen of Netherlands and Red Bull Racing celebrates with second place qualifier Charles Leclerc of Monaco and Ferrari and third place qualifier Sebastian Vettel of Germany and Ferrari during qualifying for the F1 Grand Prix of Mexico at Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez on October 26, 2019 in Mexico City, Mexico. Photo by Charles Coates/Getty Images

F1 is headed to Mexico City this weekend for the 2022 Mexican Grand Prix. The race at Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez is scheduled for Sunday and will be preceded by Friday and Saturday practice, and then Saturday afternoon qualifying.

Qualifying gets started at 4 p.m. ET and will air on ESPNEWS. A live stream will be available at WatchESPN. You will need a cable log-in to stream qualifying, so if you don’t have one, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the Mexican Grand Prix weekend.

Qualifying will last a little over an hour and is broken up into three qualifying periods. Unlike NASCAR, it is not single car qualifying, but rather everyone can run on the course as they see fit. The first period is 18 minutes and will see all 20 cars attempting to secure the fastest time. The five slowest cars are eliminated and placed in spots P16-20. The second period is 15 minutes for the remaining 15 cars, and the five slowest are eliminated and slotted in P11-20. The final ten minutes feature the 10 remaining cars competing for the fastest time to secure pole position.

2022 points champion Max Verstappen is the favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook ahead of qualifying. He’s installed at -175, and if he can get the win, he’ll set a single-season wins record in F1. Sergio Pérez and Charles Leclerc follow at +380 and +550, respectively, as they fight for second place in the season-ending points race.

How to watch qualifying for the Mexican Grand Prix

Date: Saturday, October 29
Time: 4 p.m. ET
TV channel: ESPNEWS
Live stream: WatchESPN

Entry list

2022 Mexican Grand Prix entry list

Pos Driver Car #
Pos Driver Car #
1 Max Verstappen 1
2 Daniel Ricciardo 3
3 Lando Norris 4
4 Sebastian Vettel 5
5 Nicholas Latifi 6
6 Pierre Gasly 10
7 Sergio Pérez 11
8 Fernando Alonso 14
9 Charles Leclerc 16
10 Lance Stroll 18
11 Kevin Magnussen 20
12 Yuki Tsunoda 22
13 Alexander Albon 23
14 Zhou Guanyu 24
15 Esteban Ocon 31
16 Lewis Hamilton 44
17 Mick Schumacher 47
18 Carlos Sainz 55
19 George Russell 63
20 Valterri Bottas 77

More From DraftKings Nation