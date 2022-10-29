When Mexican Grand Prix qualifying starts and how to watch on TV and via live stream

F1 is headed to Mexico City this weekend for the 2022 Mexican Grand Prix. The race at Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez is scheduled for Sunday and will be preceded by Friday and Saturday practice, and then Saturday afternoon qualifying.

Qualifying gets started at 4 p.m. ET and will air on ESPNEWS. A live stream will be available at WatchESPN. You will need a cable log-in to stream qualifying, so if you don’t have one, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the Mexican Grand Prix weekend.

Qualifying will last a little over an hour and is broken up into three qualifying periods. Unlike NASCAR, it is not single car qualifying, but rather everyone can run on the course as they see fit. The first period is 18 minutes and will see all 20 cars attempting to secure the fastest time. The five slowest cars are eliminated and placed in spots P16-20. The second period is 15 minutes for the remaining 15 cars, and the five slowest are eliminated and slotted in P11-20. The final ten minutes feature the 10 remaining cars competing for the fastest time to secure pole position.

2022 points champion Max Verstappen is the favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook ahead of qualifying. He’s installed at -175, and if he can get the win, he’ll set a single-season wins record in F1. Sergio Pérez and Charles Leclerc follow at +380 and +550, respectively, as they fight for second place in the season-ending points race.

How to watch qualifying for the Mexican Grand Prix

Date: Saturday, October 29

Time: 4 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPNEWS

Live stream: WatchESPN

Entry list