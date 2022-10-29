Live updates for F1 qualifying at the Mexican Grand Prix

Formula One racing has arrived in Mexico City this weekend for the Mexican Grand Prix. The race will take place on Sunday at Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez, getting underway at 4 p.m. ET on ESPN. It will be available for live stream at WatchESPN.

The day prior, qualifying will take place at 4 p.m. on ESPNEWS. The 20 drivers will face off for an hour of racing to establish the fastest time and secure pole position. F1 qualifying is broken up into three stages. The first 18 minutes will eliminate five drivers and the next 15 minutes will eliminate five more. That will leave the remaining ten competing for pole position in Sunday’s race.

Max Verstappen is the pre-qualifying favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook with -150 odds to win. Sergio Pérez follows at +300 and Charles Leclerc is +650. It drops to +1100 for Carlos Sainz from there.

Here is the full entry list for the Mexican Grand Prix as qualifying gets underway. We’ll provide updates with each driver’s time and how the starting lineup settles.