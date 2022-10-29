 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Live updates for F1 qualifying at the Mexican Grand Prix

Formula One racing is headed to Mexico City for the Mexican Grand Prix. We’ll update qualifying until we’ve got the full racing grid is set for Sunday’s race at Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez.

By mike.turay1
General view during the second practice session ahead of the F1 Mexico City Grand Prix, at Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, in Mexico City, Mexico on October 28, 2022. Photo by Daniel Cardenas/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Formula One racing has arrived in Mexico City this weekend for the Mexican Grand Prix. The race will take place on Sunday at Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez, getting underway at 4 p.m. ET on ESPN. It will be available for live stream at WatchESPN.

The day prior, qualifying will take place at 4 p.m. on ESPNEWS. The 20 drivers will face off for an hour of racing to establish the fastest time and secure pole position. F1 qualifying is broken up into three stages. The first 18 minutes will eliminate five drivers and the next 15 minutes will eliminate five more. That will leave the remaining ten competing for pole position in Sunday’s race.

Max Verstappen is the pre-qualifying favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook with -150 odds to win. Sergio Pérez follows at +300 and Charles Leclerc is +650. It drops to +1100 for Carlos Sainz from there.

Here is the full entry list for the Mexican Grand Prix as qualifying gets underway. We’ll provide updates with each driver’s time and how the starting lineup settles.

2022 Mexican Grand Prix entry list

Pos Driver Car #
Pos Driver Car #
1 Max Verstappen 1
2 Daniel Ricciardo 3
3 Lando Norris 4
4 Sebastian Vettel 5
5 Nicholas Latifi 6
6 Pierre Gasly 10
7 Sergio Pérez 11
8 Fernando Alonso 14
9 Charles Leclerc 16
10 Lance Stroll 18
11 Kevin Magnussen 20
12 Yuki Tsunoda 22
13 Alexander Albon 23
14 Zhou Guanyu 24
15 Esteban Ocon 31
16 Lewis Hamilton 44
17 Mick Schumacher 47
18 Carlos Sainz 55
19 George Russell 63
20 Valterri Bottas 77

More From DraftKings Nation