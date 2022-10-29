 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

When Dead on Tools 250 Xfinity race starts and how to watch on TV and via live stream

We go over how you can watch Dead on Tools 250 of the 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series at Martinsville Speedway.

By TeddyRicketson
Mason Massey, driver of the #91 Apollo Energy/Power Center Chevrolet, drives during the NASCAR Xfinity Series Alsco Uniforms 302 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on October 15, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

The NASCAR Xfinity Series is winding down its race season. Their second to last race will be the 2022 Dead on Tools 250. The Martinsville Speedway in Ridgeway, Virginia will host the event on Saturday, October 29. The race will start at 3 p.m. ET and will air on NBC.

The fall race wasn’t held in Martinsville from 1995-2019. It returned in 2020 and Harrison Burton picked up the win in 2:07:56. Last year’s race was won by Noah Gragson in 2:10:48 as the race went into overtime.

The current top four for the Xfinity Series Playoffs include Noah Gragson, Josh Berry, Ty Gibbs and AJ Allmendinger. Berry and Gragson are already in the playoff race from picking up wins in the Round of 8. If neither Allmendinger nor Gibbs wins this race, the other two spots will be awarded based on playoff points.

Ty Gibbs is the favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook with +225 odds. Noah Gragson follows at +300, and the top five is rounded out by Justin Allgaier (+650), Brandon Jones (+750), and A.J. Allmendinger (+800).

How to watch the Dead on Tools 250

Date: Saturday, October 29
Time: 3:00 p.m. ET
TV channel: NBC
Live stream: Peacock

Starting lineup

2022 Dead on Tools 250 starting lineup

Pos. Driver Car # Time
1 Brandon Jones 19 19.832
2 Sheldon Creed 2 19.863
3 Sammy Smith 18 19.867
4 Ty Gibbs 54 19.898
5 Noah Gragson 9 19.916
6 Justin Allgaier 7 20.042
7 Anthony Alfredo 23 20.092
8 Riley Herbst 98 20.099
9 A.J. Allmendinger 16 20.102
10 Jeremy Clements 51 20.109
11 Jeb Burton 27 20.121
12 Joe Graf, Jr. 07 20.161
13 Josh Berry 08 20.179
14 Myatt Snider 31 20.196
15 Derek Griffith 26 20.207
16 Landon Cassill 10 20.208
17 Rajah Caruth 44 20.258
18 Ryan Sieg 39 20.258
19 Howie DiSavino III 45 20.26
20 Bayley Currey 4 20.266
21 Alex Labbe 36 20.267
22 Sam Mayer 1 20.271
23 Nick Sanchez 48 20.318
24 Blaine Perkins 02 20.319
25 Stefan Parsons 78 20.347
26 Matt Mills 5 20.372
27 Brandon Brown 8 20.426
28 J.J. Yeley 66 20.455
29 Ryan Vargas 6 20.509
30 Patrick Emerling 35 20.532
31 Kris Wright 68 20.551
32 Mason Massey 91 20.552
33 Josh Williams 92 20.558
34 C.J. McLaughlin 38 20.642
35 Chad Finchum 13 20.706
Dawson Cram 47 Failed to qualify
Ronnie Bassett, Jr. 77 Failed to qualify
Austin Hill 21 DNQ
Daniel Hemric 11 DNQ
Kyle Weatherman 34 DNQ

