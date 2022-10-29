When Dead on Tools 250 Xfinity race starts and how to watch on TV and via live stream

The NASCAR Xfinity Series is winding down its race season. Their second to last race will be the 2022 Dead on Tools 250. The Martinsville Speedway in Ridgeway, Virginia will host the event on Saturday, October 29. The race will start at 3 p.m. ET and will air on NBC.

The fall race wasn’t held in Martinsville from 1995-2019. It returned in 2020 and Harrison Burton picked up the win in 2:07:56. Last year’s race was won by Noah Gragson in 2:10:48 as the race went into overtime.

The current top four for the Xfinity Series Playoffs include Noah Gragson, Josh Berry, Ty Gibbs and AJ Allmendinger. Berry and Gragson are already in the playoff race from picking up wins in the Round of 8. If neither Allmendinger nor Gibbs wins this race, the other two spots will be awarded based on playoff points.

Ty Gibbs is the favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook with +225 odds. Noah Gragson follows at +300, and the top five is rounded out by Justin Allgaier (+650), Brandon Jones (+750), and A.J. Allmendinger (+800).

How to watch the Dead on Tools 250

Date: Saturday, October 29

Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: NBC

Live stream: Peacock

Starting lineup