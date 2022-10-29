Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva fight time, live stream, more for cruiserweight bout

Social media personality and aspiring pro boxer Jake Paul returns to the ring to fight MMA legend Anderson Silva on Saturday, Oct. 29. The event will take place at the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona. Showtime PPV will handle the broadcast for the card, which is scheduled to start at 9 p.m. ET.
How to watch Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva
The fight card will begin at 9 p.m. ET with the main event likely to start around 11 p.m. ET. Showtime PPV will be handling the broadcast. The live stream will be on FITE.TV and the Showtime App. The cost for the fight is $59.99
Fighter history
Paul (5-0, 4 KO) has yet to face a professional boxer, choosing instead to target retired MMA fighters. He has a first-round knockout victory over Ben Askren and holds two wins over former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley. He had a fight with legitimate pro boxer Hasim Rahman Jr. scheduled, but it was canceled with both sides claiming the other backed out.
Silva (3-1) is arguably the greatest MMA fighter of his era. The former UFC middleweight champion had nine successful title defenses between 2006 and 2013 with wins over Rich Franklin (twice), Chael Sonnen (twice), Vitor Belfort and Dan Henderson among others. He has fought professional boxers before, beating Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. in July of 2021.
Fight odds
Odds from DraftKings Sportsbook
Paul moneyline: -185
Paul by decision: +170
Paul by KO/TKO/DQ: +225
Silva moneyline: +145
Silva by decision: +600
Silva by KO/TKO/QB: +250
Draw: +1200
Full card for Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva
- Main event: Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva, 8 rounds, cruiserweights
- Le’Veon Bell vs. Uriah Hall, 4 rounds, cruiserweights
- Ashton Sylve vs. Braulio Rodriguez, 8 rounds, junior lightweights
- Chris Avila vs. Mikhail Varshavski, 4 rounds, cruiserweights
- Danny Barrios vs. Edgar Ortiz Jr., 6 rounds, bantamweight
- Adrian Rodriguez vs. Dominique Griffin, 4 rounds, bantamweight