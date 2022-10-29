Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva fight time, live stream, more for cruiserweight bout

Social media personality and aspiring pro boxer Jake Paul returns to the ring to fight MMA legend Anderson Silva on Saturday, Oct. 29. The event will take place at the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona. Showtime PPV will handle the broadcast for the card, which is scheduled to start at 9 p.m. ET.

How to watch Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva

The fight card will begin at 9 p.m. ET with the main event likely to start around 11 p.m. ET. Showtime PPV will be handling the broadcast. The live stream will be on FITE.TV and the Showtime App. The cost for the fight is $59.99

Fighter history

Paul (5-0, 4 KO) has yet to face a professional boxer, choosing instead to target retired MMA fighters. He has a first-round knockout victory over Ben Askren and holds two wins over former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley. He had a fight with legitimate pro boxer Hasim Rahman Jr. scheduled, but it was canceled with both sides claiming the other backed out.

Silva (3-1) is arguably the greatest MMA fighter of his era. The former UFC middleweight champion had nine successful title defenses between 2006 and 2013 with wins over Rich Franklin (twice), Chael Sonnen (twice), Vitor Belfort and Dan Henderson among others. He has fought professional boxers before, beating Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. in July of 2021.

Fight odds

Odds from DraftKings Sportsbook

Paul moneyline: -185

Paul by decision: +170

Paul by KO/TKO/DQ: +225

Silva moneyline: +145

Silva by decision: +600

Silva by KO/TKO/QB: +250

Draw: +1200

Full card for Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva