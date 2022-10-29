Vasiliy Lomachenko vs. Jamaine Ortiz fight time, live stream, more for lightweight bout

Former undisputed lightweight champion Vasiliy Lomachenko will return to the ring Saturday, Oct. 29 to take on Jamaine Ortiz in a title eliminator. The fight will take place at Madison Square Garden’s Hulu Theater in New York City.

How to watch Vasiliy Lomachenko vs. Jamaine Ortiz

The main card is expected to start at 10 p.m. ET with the main event slated to go off around 11:30 p.m. ET.

ESPN+ will broadcast the main card and the undercard.

Fighter history

Lomachenko (16-2), a former two-time Olympic gold medalist, is also the former undisputed lightweight champion. He lost his title to Teofimo Lopez on October 17, 2020. He has only fought twice since then, continuing his career in spurts while assisting his home country Ukraine in its conflict with Russia. Now back in America full-time, Lomachenko is aiming for a major fight with Devin Haney in 2023.

Less is known about Ortiz (16-0-1). He is a 26-year-old fighter from Massachusetts that has fought professionally for six years. His last fight was a unanimous decision win over Jamel Herring on May 21.

Fight odds

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Lomachenko is a massive -3000 favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. He has -110 odds to win by decision, knockout, TKO or disqualification

Ortiz is at +1100 on the moneyline. He has +2000 odds to win by decision and +2200 to win by knockout, TKO or disqualification.

Full card for Vasiliy Lomachenko vs. Jamaine Ortiz