Katie Taylor vs. Karen Elizabeth Carabajal fight time, live stream, more for title bout

Katie Taylor (21-0) will defend her undisputed lightweight championship against undefeated contender Karen Elizabeth Carabajal (19-0) on Saturday, October 29 at Wembley Arena in London, England. The card starts at 1 p.m. ET with the main event expected to start at 5 p.m. ET.

How to watch Katie Taylor vs. Karen Elizabeth Carabajal

The event will start at 1 p.m. ET with the main event expected to start around 5 p.m. ET. DAZN will handle the fight broadcast and live stream. DAZN is a subscription-based streamer with a fee of $19.99/month. The DAZN app is available for most mobile devices, TV stream devices and game consoles You can sign up at DAZN.com.

Fighter history

Taylor (21-0, 6KO) returns to the ring for the first time since her historic win over Amanda Serrano in New York City. It’s expected that Taylor and Serrano will rematch before the summer of 2023. Carabajal (19-0, 2KO), is a relative unknown from Argentina. She has no notable victories on her record but has gotten two knockouts over her past four fights.

Fight odds

Odds from DraftKings Sportsbook

Taylor is an overwhelming -6000 favorite on the moneyline while Carabajal sits as a +1200 underdog.

Full card for Katie Taylor vs. Karen Elizabeth Carabajal