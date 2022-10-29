Katie Taylor vs. Karen Elizabeth Carabajal fight time, live stream, more for title bout

Katie Taylor (21-0) will defend her undisputed lightweight championship against undefeated contender Karen Elizabeth Carabajal (19-0) on Saturday, October 29 at Wembley Arena in London, England. The card starts at 1 p.m. ET with the main event expected to start at 5 p.m. ET.
How to watch Katie Taylor vs. Karen Elizabeth Carabajal
The event will start at 1 p.m. ET with the main event expected to start around 5 p.m. ET. DAZN will handle the fight broadcast and live stream. DAZN is a subscription-based streamer with a fee of $19.99/month. The DAZN app is available for most mobile devices, TV stream devices and game consoles You can sign up at DAZN.com.
Fighter history
Taylor (21-0, 6KO) returns to the ring for the first time since her historic win over Amanda Serrano in New York City. It’s expected that Taylor and Serrano will rematch before the summer of 2023. Carabajal (19-0, 2KO), is a relative unknown from Argentina. She has no notable victories on her record but has gotten two knockouts over her past four fights.
Fight odds
Odds from DraftKings Sportsbook
Taylor is an overwhelming -6000 favorite on the moneyline while Carabajal sits as a +1200 underdog.
Full card for Katie Taylor vs. Karen Elizabeth Carabajal
- Main event: Katie Taylor vs. Karen Elizabeth Carabajal, 10 rounds, for Taylor’s WBC, WBA, WBO and IBF women’s lightweight titles
- Jordan Gill vs. Kiko Martinez, 12 rounds, featherweights
- Mary Romero vs. Ellie Scotney; 10 rounds, women’s super bantamweights
- Caoimhin Agyarko vs. Peter Dobson, 10 rounds, junior middleweights
- Gary Cully vs. Jaouad Belmehdi, 10 rounds, lightweights
- John Hedges vs. Alex Makovec, 6 rounds, light heavyweights
- Jordan Reynolds vs. Jose Manuel Lopez Clavero, 6 rounds, junior middleweights
- Johnny Fisher vs. Alfonso Damiani, 6 rounds, heavyweights