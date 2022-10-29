Full undercard for Vasiliy Lomachenko vs. Jamaine Ortiz lightweight fight

Former undisputed lightweight champion Vasiliy Lomachenko will return to the ring Saturday, Oct. 29 to take on Jamaine Ortiz in a title eliminator. The fight will take place at Madison Square Garden’s Hulu Theater in New York City. The main card is expected to start at 10 p.m. ET with the main event slated to go off around 11:30 p.m. ET.

The main card will also feature Nico Ali Walsh (6-0), the grandson of Muhammad Ali in his latest professional fight.

Lomachenko (16-2), a former two-time Olympic gold medalist, defeated Richard Commey by unanimous decision in his last fight on December 11, 2021. Ortiz (16-0-1) will be taking a considerable step up in competition after beating Jamel Herring by a unanimous decision on May 21.

ESPN+ will broadcast the main card and the undercard.

Lomachenko is a massive -3000 favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. Ortiz is at +1100 on the moneyline.

Full Card for Vasiliy Lomachenko vs. Jamaine Ortiz