Full undercard for Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva cruiserweight fight

Social media personality and aspiring pro boxer Jake Paul will continue his quest for respect inside the square circle when he takes on MMA legend Anderson Silva. The event will take place Saturday, October 29 at the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona. Showtime PPV will handle the broadcast for the card, which is scheduled to start at 9 p.m. ET.

Paul (5-0, 4 KO) has yet to face a professional boxer, choosing instead to target retired MMA fighters. He has a first-round knockout victory over Ben Askren and holds two wins over former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley.

Silva (3-1) is arguably the greatest MMA fighter of his era. The former UFC middleweight champion had nine successful title defenses between 2006 and 2013 with wins over Rich Franklin (twice), Chael Sonnen (twice), Vitor Belfort and Dan Henderson among others.

Paul is a -185 favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook while Silva is at +145 on the money line.

Full Card for Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva