Full undercard for Katie Taylor vs. Karen Elizabeth Carabajal title fight

Katie Taylor will defend her undisputed lightweight championship against Karen Elizabeth Carabajal on Saturday, October 29 at Wembley Arena in London, England. The card begins at 1 p.m. ET with the main event expected to start at 5 p.m. ET.
DAZN will handle the broadcast and the live stream.
Taylor (21-0, 6KO) returns to the ring for the first time since her historic win over Amanda Serrano. Carabajal (19-0, 2KO) has gotten two knockouts over her past four fights. Taylor is a -6000 favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook while Carabajal sits at +1200 on the moneyline.
Full Card for Katie Taylor vs. Karen Elizabeth Carabajal
- Main event: Katie Taylor vs. Karen Elizabeth Carabajal, 10 rounds, for Taylor’s WBC, WBA, WBO and IBF women’s lightweight titles
- Jordan Gill vs. Kiko Martinez, 12 rounds, featherweights
- Mary Romero vs. Ellie Scotney; 10 rounds, women’s super bantamweights
- Caoimhin Agyarko vs. Peter Dobson, 10 rounds, junior middleweights
- Gary Cully vs. Jaouad Belmehdi, 10 rounds, lightweights
- John Hedges vs. Alex Makovec, 6 rounds, light heavyweights
- Jordan Reynolds vs. Jose Manuel Lopez Clavero, 6 rounds, junior middleweights
- Johnny Fisher vs. Alfonso Damiani, 6 rounds, heavyweights