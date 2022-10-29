 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Full undercard for Katie Taylor vs. Karen Elizabeth Carabajal title fight

We take a look at what to expect from the full card as Katie Taylor faces Karen Elizabeth Carabajal in a lightweight title bout on October 29.

By DKNation Staff
Katie Taylor v Amanda Serrano Photo by J. Yim/Getty Images

Katie Taylor will defend her undisputed lightweight championship against Karen Elizabeth Carabajal on Saturday, October 29 at Wembley Arena in London, England. The card begins at 1 p.m. ET with the main event expected to start at 5 p.m. ET.

DAZN will handle the broadcast and the live stream.

Taylor (21-0, 6KO) returns to the ring for the first time since her historic win over Amanda Serrano. Carabajal (19-0, 2KO) has gotten two knockouts over her past four fights. Taylor is a -6000 favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook while Carabajal sits at +1200 on the moneyline.

Full Card for Katie Taylor vs. Karen Elizabeth Carabajal

  • Main event: Katie Taylor vs. Karen Elizabeth Carabajal, 10 rounds, for Taylor’s WBC, WBA, WBO and IBF women’s lightweight titles
  • Jordan Gill vs. Kiko Martinez, 12 rounds, featherweights
  • Mary Romero vs. Ellie Scotney; 10 rounds, women’s super bantamweights
  • Caoimhin Agyarko vs. Peter Dobson, 10 rounds, junior middleweights
  • Gary Cully vs. Jaouad Belmehdi, 10 rounds, lightweights
  • John Hedges vs. Alex Makovec, 6 rounds, light heavyweights
  • Jordan Reynolds vs. Jose Manuel Lopez Clavero, 6 rounds, junior middleweights
  • Johnny Fisher vs. Alfonso Damiani, 6 rounds, heavyweights

